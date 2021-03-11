localish

Girls Garage founder Emily Pilloton lays foundation for future women leaders

By Janel Andronico
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Berkeley-based builder and designer Emily Pilloton imagines a world where young women grow into powerful change-makers who are unafraid to speak up, stand out, and shape the world.

In her quest to empower future leaders, Pilloton merged her passion for architecture with education to found Girls Garage. Opening in 2013, Girls Garage is the first-ever design and building program dedicated to young women ages 9 to 18 in the United States.

The safe workspace is purposeful with the meaning behind the word girl, used as a term to encompass gender-expansive youth. All young women are welcome to take part in programs that range from weekend workshops to corporate projects.

In the garage, girls get to work on real-world building projects that incorporate carpentry, welding, architecture, and engineering. Pilloton's core mission is to expand the next generation's sense of power and agency. She hopes that with each work crafted, girls will gather the tools needed to build a strong foundation for overcoming barriers toward success. Girls Garage offers year-round instruction with free teen programs.

In 2020, the organization received enough donations through its Fearless 100 campaign to curate and assemble 100 toolboxes, which were gifted to 100 girls in the virtual design and build programs. "Toolboxes grew out of that discovery and wanting to make sure that girls feel equipped and inspired to keep building even when they're not here," Pilloton shared.

The key skills acquired at Girls Garage are added to the young women's metaphorical toolbox, as they embark on constructing the life of their dreams. "Those experiences give them a certain type of armor that I hope will help them navigate any of the challenges they'll experience throughout their lives," said Pilloton.

Go here for more information about programs and workshops at Girls Garage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleykgoarchitecturelocalishwomen
LOCALISH
Meet the community leaders behind 1st transgender district in the world
NFL linebacker turns his love of fantasy card games into new business
From NASA intern to engineer on Mars mission
Make a 'hole' lot of memories at Donut Life Museum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in reckless SoCal chase with daughter in car
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Family seeks justice after woman dies in crash with teen Lamborghini driver
Indoor dining will resume once LA County moves to red tier
Biden wants all adults eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1
Kroger to close 3 LA grocery stores after 'hero pay' ordinance
Big Bear bald eagles shield their eggs from snow
Show More
Bahamas: Private island set to go up for auction
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Hawthorne man gets 212 years for insurance fraud in death of sons
New information details murder suspect's erroneous release from LA jail
NY to end mandatory quarantine for domestic travel
More TOP STORIES News