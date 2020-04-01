Girls create window art for neighborhood to lift spirits during COVID-19 outbreak

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Millions of families are staying at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many parents are struggling to keep their kids busy.

This family in The Woodlands is turning their creative energy into a project the entire neighborhood can enjoy.

Six-year-old Emery and four-year-old Brynlee learned about neighborhood art galleries from their aunt in the UK.

They decided to do the same thing at their house, painting the front windows and hanging up their favorite artwork.

It didn't take long for neighbors to notice, and now there are multiple "galleries" on the street.
