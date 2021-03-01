The Gator Capital of Texas: Getting Up Close and Personal with the Biggest Bites!

ANGLETON, Texas -- Crocodile Encounter in Angleton, TX is located about 45 minutes south of Houston. It is home to some of the largest alligators and crocodiles in the state.
Open year round, visitors are invited to join the zookeepers on tours for a feeding frenzy experience - as well as an opportunity to hold a newly hatched crocodilian.

What started out as a classroom hobby, slowly grew into a bigger passion of Chris Dieter's - a former science teacher who followed his dreams of developing a crocodilian conservation habitat. Some of his former students are still with him today, running a lot of the Encounter's daily operations, providing tours to visitors.
Besides alligators and crocodiles, guests can also get a closer look as some of the other animal residents there including kangaroos, tortoises, lemurs, snakes, goats and more.

Dieter says they're constantly expanding along the 25-acre property, and currently getting ready to open more gator exhibits for families to enjoy.
To learn more go to their website or facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA could soon leave purple tier, Garcetti says
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
Teachers, food workers now eligible for vaccine in LA County
Amazon delivery truck slams into sheriff's vehicle; 2 dead, 2 injured
OC neighborhood steps up to protect Asian American family targeted by vandals
CA bill would require department stores to have gender neutral sections
Show More
CSULB program forges pathway to success for formerly incarcerated students
CA revenues soar as rich get richer during pandemic
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine headed to CA
Massive tree crashes down on Santa Ana neighborhood
Day-use reservations no longer needed at Yosemite
More TOP STORIES News