localish

8Go inside Philly's completely underground mushroom farm!

PHILADELPHIA -- Mycopolitan Mushroom Company is an Underground Mushroom Farm located in the middle of Philadelphia in the basement of a warehouse.

The farm produces 700 pounds of mushrooms a week!


Tyler Case and Brain Versek started the farm because they had a passion for fungi.

They saw a niche in the market to sell mushrooms directly to Philadelphia restaurants and provide them with the freshest mushrooms available...and business took off.

They grow 8 varieties of mushrooms in the warehouse basement for both culinary and medicinal purposes and hope to grow more in the future.


Mycopolitan Mushrooms | Facebook | Instagram
428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
267-261-8233

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Learn the science of beer at Vallensons' Brewing Company
You can rent out this bookstore for your next date night
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
Couple puts modern twist on Lunar New Year envelopes
Capitol riot: Ventura man dubbed 'Doobie Smoker' arrested
Show More
CA couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
LA vaccine shortage leads to closed sites, postponed appointments
2 sought in man's death outside bar in West Hollywood
Person of interest in Kristin Smart case arrested on weapons charge
More TOP STORIES News