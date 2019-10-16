Halloween Star Anthony Alfano Reveals 2019 Costume

Ten-year-old Halloween superstar Anthony Alfano will be the Blue Man Group this year!

The viral video star's parents make sure he has a special day each year so kids can see beyond Anthony's cerebral palsy.


Anthony's dad, Tony Alfano, designed the mannequin-clad outfit complete with a leaf blower that was turned into a toilet-paper fan and marshmallow cannon.

"Seeing him smile just motivates us to keep moving," Tony Alfano said.

Anthony's mother, Deanna Alfano, said they use costumes as a "teachable moment for people to talk about inclusion."


"The fact that he's getting older... and more aware... makes it hard to see when he's not included," she said.

But Deanna Alfano added that "this new crowd of neighbors and friends who rally around him on Halloween makes us feel good that he's having a great day."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in Koreatown
Garcetti gives update on LA's homeless crisis, unveils Skid Row housing program
Fire near 57 Freeway in San Dimas closes several southbound lanes
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Sherman Oaks
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
40 detained after police raid illegal gambling location in Long Beach
Crews working to contain Saddle Ridge Fire ahead of threatening strong winds
Show More
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in West LA, police say
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
Good Samaritans help save driver from burning car in Riverside
'Wheel of Fortune' player describes 'loveless marriage' in intro
Robot-powered food trucks expected to hit L.A. streets
More TOP STORIES News