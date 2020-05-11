Figment Ranch in Cypress gives animals second chance at life

CYPRESS, Texas -- It started with one lone llama in 1987. Now, the owners of Figment Ranch have a whole lot llama love to go around!

The ranch in Cypress, Texas is home to more than 70 llamas and alpacas, along with tortoises, pigs, goats, turkeys and dozens of other animals.

Many of the animals are recovering or rehabilitating from an injury, and the owners make sure they all get the love and care they deserve.

The Figment Ranch also hosts tours, parties, and weddings.
