Happy Place: A joy-filled drive-thru experience

LOS ANGELES -- Happy Place - The Drive Thru is an all-new experience created to evoke happiness from the safety of your car.

The larger-than-life drive-thru event is located at the Westfield Century City parking structure in Los Angeles. The "happy" adventure will take you through more than 50,000 square feet, 18 uniquely-themed zones and fun, interactive opportunities.

Some highlights include a real-life DJ spinning tunes, the world's first giant piano you play with your car and rainbow unicorns. The purpose it to uplift people's spirits, especially for those experiencing pandemic or winter blues during these unprecedented times.

The "happy" car experience is intended to put a smile on everyone.

"People need happiness, they need something to do and this is something different," said Jared Paul, the founder of Happy Place - The Drive Thru.

The one-of-a-kind event runs through Jan. 10.

For tickets, visit happyplace.me.

