Grab 15 of your friends to take on this 10 lb baked potato at Burns BBQ

Roy Burns Sr. opened Burns BBQ in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood in the early 1970s.

His family carries on his rich barbecue legacy to this day, and that's why their motto is "Great BBQ Lives On!"


Thrust into the national spotlight by a 2016 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown," Burns is famous for its ribs, homemade links and other smoked treats.

And, if you're really hungry, feel free to tackle the 10 pound baked potato, which comes with everything from butter to sausage to brisket and nearly everything in between!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodrestaurantbarbecue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major SoCal storm expected to impact Thanksgiving travel
Mother arrested for DUI, child endangerment after crash in Riverside
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Fire engulfs 5-story building in Van Nuys
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Vigil held for 5-year-old Leimert Park boy who shot himself
Video shows chihuahua cause crash after putting car into reverse
Show More
Family honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder, dies at 38
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
More TOP STORIES News