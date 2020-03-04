Last March, 15-year-old Lily Walker was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Not long after, she learned that two other nearby students, 16-year-old Hannah Hermansen and 18-year-old Jack Cloran, were fighting similar battles.
The community also rallied to sell t-shirts adorned with the "Let Your Light Shine Bright" and "No One Fights Alone" slogan. They raised $3,000 to donate to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Havertown turns the town green in support of students with cancer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More