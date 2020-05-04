Helping children with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic

Children with cancer are among the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit Team Lilly Foundation is out on a mission to make sure no child, or their family, are left behind during the pandemic.

"It's scary times, but I think that it's really important for people to remember that [in] times like these you have to dig deep," said Trish Anderson, president of the Team Lilly Foundation.

The charity organization is helping parents by generously taking up bills, meals and other expenses.

"Thank you for embracing our family and so many that need help because there are no words to express my gratitude," said Wendy Davidson. Her son Steven was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on his tenth birthday.

"Team Lilly is a very good organization. They've actually really helped a whole lot," Steven Davidson said.

Through a partnership with Brave Gowns and volunteers sewing at home, more than 2,500 face masks have been given to families and their medical teams since the outbreak began.

"It's one less thing that I have to worry about. It's less germs we have to worry about so we can focus solely on Steven," Davidson said.

"It's heartbreaking to see so many in need, but it fuels our mission to see the community bleeding with us and continue to rise," said Anderson.

You can make a difference for families fighting childhood cancer by helping the Team Lilly Foundation at teamlillyfoundation.org.
