Helping LGBTQI+ Refugees Escape Persecution: How the Rainbow Railroad Saves Lives

U.S. -- All over the world, members of the LGBTQI+ community are in danger of persecution just for being themselves. This organization aims to help them.

Rainbow Railroad is an organization that helps members of the LGBTQI+ find the means to leave their home country and travel to one where they will not be persecuted. Kimahli Powell, executive director of Rainbow Railroad, explains how the organization has helped hundreds of individuals escape to countries where they are accepted to start a new life free from fear of persecution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklgbtqlgbtq pridemore in commonlgbtlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family alleges Dodgers security targeted them as Latinos
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
Elijah McClain death after arrest in Colorado receiving renewed attention
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
LA Metro board to vote on replacing armed officers on transit
Augie is the oldest golden retriever in history
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
Show More
Disney+ releases 'Out,' featuring Pixar's first gay lead character
1 person killed in double shooting at Santa Ana cemetery
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
New COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
Protests over fatal Gardena deputy-involved shooting continue
More TOP STORIES News