localish

Heroic Gardens steps into the backyards of veterans in need

Some say gardening is a therapeutic and healing art form.

That is why Heroic Gardens' mission is to bring gardening to the communities of local Veterans.


The organization wants to help Veterans learn how to grow hope by stepping into the backyards of veterans in need and beautify their surroundings.


They aim to show appreciation for their service by connecting the great people that have served this country with plants and nature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This tattoo studio is believed to be haunted!
Witches paddle for a good cause!
Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration
Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Whittier police shoot, kill man who stabbed 2 people in car
Which communities in LA County have highest COVID-19 rates?
GOP tries again to get SCOTUS to ax Obamacare
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
Saugus shooting victim's photo a symbol of effort to help teens
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
Garcetti insists he's focused on LA, not weighing possible Biden post
Show More
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Las Virgenes elementary schools reopen for in-person learning
With a new president what happens to DACA?
DA-elect Gascon meets with Black Lives Matter
Bipartisan group making new bid to get rid of Electoral College
More TOP STORIES News