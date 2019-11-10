Heroric 'Bike Man' Repairs 3000+ Bicycles For Those In Need

Worn out, rusty bicycles are no match for Al Schroader. The retired Illinois man's alter-ego is "Bike Man"- a hero who's saved over 3000 bikes from the brink for individuals in need.

"When I receive a bike, many times there is parts missing and other issues, such as tires, and I have to determine if it's salvageable or not," Schroader said.

He said that "every bike has a story."

Schroader said the work is rewarding, but he's not looking for recognition.

"We're just so appreciative that people are being helped," he said.
