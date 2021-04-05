Travel the world without leaving your car at this hidden spot in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every part of our lives, including travel. Many have avoided planes over the last year, only traveling when necessary. But that doesnt mean the desire to go around the world, or just get out of the house, has diminished.Dozens of people take part in plane spotting at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas every day. They park their cars at a park near the runways, getting an up-close look at planes taking off and arriving.Some people come between shifts, others once a week, the most dedicated are there every day. Plane spotters say its a relaxing hobby to sit back and watch the world literally go by.Many say its their version of travel since they dont feel comfortable leaving home at this time.Not every airport has parks like this nearby, and these plane spotters say its the ultimate place to get away from reality.