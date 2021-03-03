all good

Furloughed during the pandemic, Highland Park man turns his passion into a new job

LOS ANGELES -- When the pandemic led to Louis Easton being furloughed from his office job, he turned to his love of plants and became The Plan Mon.
"So I had to backpedal and see what else could I do with my time and make use of my time," said Easton. "So I turned to the plants."

Easton's love of plants started at a young age.

"Long as I can remember, being like knee high to a grasshopper, my father would take me with him on his job sites which happened to be in the horticulture nursery industry, but on a big corporate level," said Easton.

'The Plant Mon' started creating his own content on social media, offered plant care tutorials and other tips which helped him start growing a following. Easton said success flows both ways between him and the customers.

"They feel empowered and you see themselves lighten up. Because I wanted to make sure that they're educated. And I want to make sure that they're going to provide a space for this plant," said Easton.

Instagram:
The Plant Mon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parkkabcgardeningall goodcommunityhobbieslocalish
ALL GOOD
Trio of Black, female activists inspire change
FriYay in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news
New drive-in lets you enjoy first run feature movies from the safety of your car
COVID van comes to your home or business to provide testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 killed in crash involving big rig, SUV in Holtville
Navy serviceman killed, 5 other Navy personnel injured in crash near Camp Pendleton
Man fatally shot in Hollywood; female suspect sought
Servite High School in Anaheim welcomes students back
'A Touch of Disney' releases full list of food for event including churros, DOLE whip
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
Chevy adds second electric model, the larger Bolt EUV
Show More
Dolly Parton gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
San Gabriel Valley educators on path to classroom return
Work to replace collapsed road by Big Sur to cost $11.5M
SoCal nurse shares story after getting vaccine, then testing positive
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
More TOP STORIES News