Chicago hip-hop musician is normalizing mental health, 1 coffee at a time

By Yukare Nakayama
Chicago, IL -- A Chicago hip-hop musician is helping fund mental health services while also combating food insecurity on the South Side, all with his coffeeshop.

Christopher LeMark opened the doors to Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health in November 2020 with the goal to educate and fund mental health services while also combating food insecurity on the South Side of Chicago.

Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health started in 2019 as an organization with the goal of normalizing therapy. The organization would hold coffeehouse-style events and would help connect people in need of therapists.

LeMark said his own experience with therapy gave him the urge to normalize the mental health conversation in his community. In 2018, LeMark said he went through a physical and mental breakdown. His saving force was hip-hop and therapy.

The coffeeshop's doors opened in November 2020 in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood with the intention to bring in more funds to donate to mental health services.

"We're using our funds here to pay for people to go to therapy," said LeMark.

LeMark said that the concept of the coffee shop was made possible from the help of partnerships and the community.

Click here for more information about Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health.
