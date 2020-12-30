localish

Holiday trains at Morris Arboretum keep traditions alive

The annual Morris Arboretum Holiday Garden Railway is a seasonal tradition for many around Philadelphia.

The railway is built into the landscape of the 92-acre Arboretum nestled in a half-acre space.


The changing topography provides opportunities for trestles, bridges, tunnels and water features. Iconic Philadelphia architecture is represented with miniature replicas made out of natural materials.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
This holiday light display has been turning heads for 35 years!
Delaware girl hopes toy drive puts smiles on other girls' faces
Meet the Beanblossoms
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 variant found in SoCal, Newsom says
Newsom announces new plan to reopen in-person schools
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 death total
Men sought in caught-on-camera shooting at Carson home
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
13 suspects arrested months after looting, vandalism in Long Beach
Show More
OC jails must reduce inmate population after appeals court rejects sheriff
California student's mural honors healthcare workers
Stats show stark differences in LA crime during COVID
Studio City restaurant asks for donations to stay open
Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant?
More TOP STORIES News