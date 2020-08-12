How Houston Restaurant Weeks has provided 44 million meals and counting for families in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a crippling blow to many locally-owned restaurants this year. That's why Houston Restaurant Weeks, one of the city's most popular annual events, is more important than ever.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest fundraising event of its kind in the country, offering a month's worth of deals on brunch, lunch, and dinner at dozens of restaurants.

The founder, Cleverley Stone, passed away in May. Her main cause was to feed struggling families and since the start, her efforts have helped provide 44 million meals and counting.

Proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank, which has seen a near-record demand for food assistance over the past few months. But this year, Houston Restaurant Weeks will look much different as restaurants deal with COVID-19 restrictions.

For the first time, diners can order from participating restaurants using pick-up or delivery options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessfoodbe localish houstonktrkfood banklocalish show (lsh)restauranthouston restaurant weekslocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman fatally struck by suspected DUI driver in Anaheim
SoCal Democrats react to Biden's VP pick of Harris
Trini Lopez, known for his version of 'Lemon Tree,' dies
USPS grapples with complaints of slower mail delivery
Man suspected in Irwindale gas station attack arrested
OC pediatric COVID-19 rate slowing down despite increase in cases
Florida police arrest, handcuff 8-year-old at school
Show More
George Floyd case: New bodycam video released
Viola Davis reflects on past for 55th birthday
Chase of stolen car ends with crash in Simi Valley
Sumner Redstone, billionaire media tycoon, dies at 97
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
More TOP STORIES News