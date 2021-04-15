Blue Bell: How Brenham's little creamery became a beloved favorite

BRENHAM, Texas -- Blue Bell started as a creamery in 1907, with employees making butter from excess cream brought in by farmers.A few years later they made their first batch of ice cream, and the rest is history.Blue Bell is now one of the most popular ice cream brands in the country, with a huge following.They are sharing how the company grew from horse and buggy to thousands of deliveries each day, and what goes into making your favorite flavors.You can learn more about Blue Bell by visiting their website or Instagram.