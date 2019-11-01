How rescue horses in Conroe, Texas are helping veterans cope with issues like PTSD

Henry's Home Horse Sanctuary located in Conroe, Texas, hosts "Horses and Heroes," a program developed to use rescue horses for therapy offered to veterans and first responders.

"We take in rescued horses and surrendered horses and give them a forever home. We've got about 20 horses here," Executive Director Donna Stedman said.


Stedman said the program is the only one of its kind, which is recognized by the Disabled Veterans National Foundation. The vets and first responders have to learn how to communicate how their energy comes across and learn control, all by the way of the horse.

Veterans and first responders are invited to bring their families as well. Everything from riding lessons, training, and horsemanship care are provided for them at no cost ever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
horsesabc13 plusanimalsptsdabc13 plus conroeveteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire near Santa Paula
COSTLY CALIFORNIA: Simple solutions for saving money
3 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash during LAPD pursuit in Echo Park
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Texas mother kills 3 children, herself after divorce finalized
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Aliso Viejo students cut locks for good cause
Show More
Jurupa Valley brush fire erupts after police chase, crash
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
Man arrested in Long Beach for 2008 murder of infant daughter
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party near Berkeley, police say
Here's how a couple saved enough money to retire at age 40
More TOP STORIES News