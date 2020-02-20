Rescue dog becomes beloved family pet and deputy K9 in Liberty County

Liberty County Reserve Deputy William Hall never imagined his life would change forever when he first noticed a stray dog waiting at his gate in Huffman, Texas.It was obvious the dog had been abused and abandoned, but all Red needed was some love and compassion to become man's best friend!The family fell in love with him instantly.Deputy Hall soon realized Red wasn't just a good pet, he could help him on the job.The Halls paid to have Red go through obedience training and in December 2019, he was sworn in as a Liberty County Sheriff's Office K9!