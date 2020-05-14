glam lab

How to shape, measure, and clean up your eyebrows at home!

By Johanna Trupp
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens -- Whether you pluck, cut, wax or thread... we all have something in common right now: our eyebrows are getting out of control.

For those of us who usually turn to the professionals - shoutout to Lilibeth in New York City - we've been holding out as long as possible.

Related: Coronavirus pandemic causing new skin issue: 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne

Unfortunately, quarantine is forcing us to take matters into our own hands.

So, here's the brow basics! A simple step-by-step tutorial to clean up and shape up... and wow, does it make a big difference!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long island citynew york citymanhattanstylistbeautycoronavirus helpglam labcoronavirusfashioneye carewabcbeauty & lifestylecoronavirus new yorklocalish
GLAM LAB
How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
How do celebs get styled for the red carpet?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Multiple flyovers honor front-line workers in SoCal
Flight path released for Thunderbirds flyover
As revenues plummet, California budget cuts billions
51% of all COVID-19 deaths in LA County were residents in 'institutional settings'
Face masks now required of all Angelenos when outside, Garcetti says
Job hunting? Experts answer your questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Video: Brawl breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day
Show More
Officer recalls moment man surrenders baby after LA chase
COVID crisis: Child-care program expanded for LA personnel
Louisiana man arrested after doorbell cam captures dog being choked
Rent-forgiveness proposal introduced to help Olvera Street merchants
Highland Park Brewery adapts business strategy to survive pandemic
More TOP STORIES News