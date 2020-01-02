all good

Humanity Heroes Handed Out Backpacks to Those in Need

Humanity Heroes and My Friend's House Foundation joined forces for one day in Downtown Los Angeles. This year, 150 volunteers passed out 3,000 backpacks full of essential supplies, as well as food, clothes and other items for the area's homeless population. Join Humanity Heroes by visiting their website and help cultivate sustainable communities! Humanity Heroes empowers communities to thrive through collaboration, innovation and sustainability. When Humanity Heroes started four years ago they gave out 1,500 backpacks, this year they have doubled that amount to meet the need of the community. Each backpack is full of items the Skid Row community was asked they needed instead of what people assumed they needed. This year Humanity Heroes was able to expand their contribution by also providing a hot meal to the community with the help of Ghetto Kitchen Soul Food and My Friend's House Foundation. For more info on how to you can join Big Mike @bigmike and the Humanity Heroes visit: Join Humanity Heroes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lahomeless in southern californiahomelessspirit of givingall goodvolunteerismlocalish
ALL GOOD
Medical student holds private concerts for hospital patients
The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives
You can hire this poet to write poetry on demand for you
This couple reveals their secrets to staying married for 75 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
LA man arrested after allegedly holding woman captive in his van
LAFD rescues man after fall into 40-foot trench in East Hollywood
U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states for 'healthier workforce'
Rose Parade floats can be viewed up close
Video shows SUV plunging off cliff in Bay Area
Show More
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping caught on camera
Hundreds take plunge at Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach
Hazmat crews respond to chemical fire at plant in Brea
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
Suspect outstanding after deadly DTLA stabbing
More TOP STORIES News