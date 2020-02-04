Arts & Culture

The Real Meaning Behind Waist Beads

Aicha co-owns Top Diversified Fashions with her husband Bass Lo in the Downtown Inglewood Fashion District.

Top Diversified Fashions has been bringing African culture to Inglewood on Market Street for nearly nine years now. "Our shop, we do African clothes, men and women and children, and we make them," Bass said. "We design them and make them here."

Waist beads can serve many purposes, they're said to help with weight awareness and help posture.

Aicha says mothers in Africa even adorn their babies with them for protection.

They're also used to express a woman's sensuality.

Even the different colors of beads can have different meanings.

"Royalty, the purple. The yellow, meaning, you know, the gold, the richness. Wearing your waist beads has a lot in terms of who a woman is," Beasnael said. "It actually is a close connection, reminder, of who I am, where I'm from."

Top Diversified Fashions is located at 238 S. Market St. Inglewood, CA 90301.

You can follow them on social media Coquette Kouture Instagram

Coquette Kouture Facebook

Coquette Kouture Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodsmall businessfashionarts & culturebeauty & lifestyleshoppingjewelry
ARTS & CULTURE
Connect to your core self by joining a Serpent Ceremony
Artist finds new world after coming to US from Israel
Artist Brightens Hometown by Painting Electrical Boxes
Obama portraits coming to LACMA during 2021 tour
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
Child with group under coronavirus quarantine becomes ill, transported to hospital
2 found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake, authorities say
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
2020 Oscar nominees debate who should win best picture
Gusty winds, frigid temps cripple parts of SoCal
Memorial service for Altobelli family to be held at Angel Stadium
Show More
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after crash
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end
Coronavirus prompts petition to cancel classes at Alhambra schools
CPK holds fundraiser for family of fallen LA sheriff's detective
Orange County priest accused of sexually molesting young boy
More TOP STORIES News