all good

Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway

Once a month during the Inglewood District school year, the Social Justice Learning Institute join forces with Food Forward to provide bags of fresh produce for local residents as well as other services for assisted living and mental health. Food Forward rescues the food from being sent to the landfill and distributes the food to Social Justice Learning Institute. SJLI organizing the monthly farmers market style distribution in Inglewood, providing live food demos and recipes for the produce being distributed so community memebers can have at least four meal suggestions they can use to utilize the food.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodfoodall goodcommunitydonationslocalish
ALL GOOD
Medical student holds private concerts for hospital patients
The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives
You can hire this poet to write poetry on demand for you
This couple reveals their secrets to staying married for 75 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
LA man arrested after allegedly holding woman captive in his van
LAFD rescues man after fall into 40-foot trench in East Hollywood
U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states for 'healthier workforce'
Rose Parade floats can be viewed up close
Video shows SUV plunging off cliff in Bay Area
Show More
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping caught on camera
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
Hundreds take plunge at Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach
Hazmat crews respond to chemical fire at plant in Brea
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
More TOP STORIES News