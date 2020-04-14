In The Community

School district partners with local farms to provide fresh produce to students

To ensure that students in Inglewood, California, don't go hungry, the local school district partnered with Food Forward and the Social Justice Learning Institute to supply bags of fresh fruits and vegetables for families to pick up. Bags contained an assortment of fruits and vegetables donated by local farmers."

In a time of crisis, this is when we show that we are at our best," Hudnall Elementary School principal, Dawnyell Goolsby said.

Dr. Erika Torres, County Administrator of the Inglewood Unified School District, said they want the community to know how much they care.

"It's really important that all of our families within our community know that Inglewood Unified School District cares," Torres said. "And our students matter, our families matter."

"When our families are going into the stores the produce is gone," Goolsby said. "And for a lot of our families, even on top of that they might not be able to afford it anyway because prices are pretty high right now. So being able to get fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers it is a treat."

This fresh produce giveaway was a community effort. Principal Goolsby said about 30 volunteers showed up to make it happen and they're hoping they can do it at least once a week.

"When things are going wrong in our world right now this is a time of uncertainty," Goolsby said. "And for our community to come out, no matter what the crisis, is to show that we're here to support. We want to make sure that you have what you need at home."
