Cosplay designer creates jaw-dropping food-themed costumes

NEW YORK -- Olivia Mears wanted to be an art teacher, but after a picture of one of her incredible dresses, the 'Taco-Belle' went viral, she decided making them full-time was her calling.

"Over the years, making my art more about modeling clothes, it's been a journey," she says, "...it's also about overcoming my anxiety and my confidence issues...You can't get anything done unless you are determined yourself, and you can't rely on other people to give you the inspiration to do that."

If you want to see more of her creations, check her out on Instagram @AvantGeek.

