It's still tulip time at this drive-thru flower farm

More than 250-thousand tulips will light up your day and you don't even have to get out of your car.

It's a drive-thru tulip display you can experience with social distancing in mind.


Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, N.J., had plans for a major outdoor festival this spring with live music, beer and wine gardens but they quickly pivoted when the COVID 19 pandemic surfaced.

They are still bringing their tulip garden to the public but instead of guests walking though it, they are driving through and still taking in the beauty the sea of flowers has to offer. #BeLocalish


Dalton Farm Tour of Tulips | Facebook | Instagram
660 Oak Grove Road, Swedesboro, NJ 08085
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
swedesboro boroughfyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have had coronavirus, study finds
Newsom to provide info on reopening CA on Wednesday
Man caught breaking into Disneyland amid closure, police say
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Garcetti releases LA budget with steep cuts, furloughs
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus: CA's strawberry industry could see 30% loss
Show More
Coronavirus: Ventura County begins loosening restrictions
New employment resource lists 100,000 jobs for Californians
Bob's Big Boy, Mel's Drive-In bring back carhop service
Couple surprised with parade after wedding canceled twice
Local ice cream business struggles without Paycheck Protection help
More TOP STORIES News