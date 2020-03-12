Kids practice reading and vocabulary skills with storytime for shelter animals

HOUSTON -- Cute kids and puppies - what could be better?

Citizens for Animal Protection in Houston, Texas started its Storytime program in 2019, and in just one year, nearly 500 kids have participated.

The idea is simple. Anyone over the age of six can come to the shelter and read to the animals.

The kids not only build their reading skills and vocabulary, but the program also gives the animals attention and teaches them patience.

The children can read to any animal at the shelter, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even reptiles!

The Storytime program is every Thursday during the school year from 4 to 6 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshelterbooksreadinganimal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How will Newsom's coronavirus policy affect SoCal's economy?
Coronavirus: CA officials seek to cancel all large gatherings
MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal - NBA, concerts and events
COVID-19: 2nd Jazz player tests positive, Gobert's actions eyed
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19
Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya
Show More
Stocks reopen, fall 8.4% amid coronavirus pandemic
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
Gun sales surge in Asian communities during coronavirus
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News