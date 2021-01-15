localish

Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing

By 6abc Digital Staff
SOMERDALE -- A South Jersey trio who share a love of homebrewing opened South Jersey's first cidery and meadery.

Armageddon Brewing is now serving up its custom craft gluten-free hard ciders and meads at its Somerdale tasting facility using locally sourced fruit and honey.


This new taste experience offers a flagship line of ciders on tap year-round along with seasonal flavors throughout the year. South Jersey's first cidery offers an alternative to gluten-based craft beer.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somerdalefyi phillyfyi drinkswpvibite sizefyi barslocalish
LOCALISH
Local lingerie shop sells inclusive sizes for all
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
When she was 69, Alta Regalado discovered a new passion- folklórico.
The small business, Mr. Fries Man, has been able to franchise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to consider more business closures as COVID cases surge
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
Brush fire burns 600 acres, prompts evacuations in Mountain Center
Jogger assaults Fullerton student after mask argument
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
SoCal weather: Red flag warnings issued for Friday
Show More
Proposed corporate tax hike in California would aid homeless
Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
Outbuilding fire in Sylmar threatens horses, other structures
'Don't use a gun:' Mental health call ends in shooting
More TOP STORIES News