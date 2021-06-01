Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class

By Miguel Amaya
Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- The captivating rhythms of bucket drumming are bringing children together in Jersey City.

Youngsters ages 8 to 18 are learning about this artistic tradition thanks to the Jersey City Department of Recreation & Youth Development - and the educational program is music to everyone's ears.

"We started this program during COVID and it was really an idea that was pre-COVID that we got to implement in a really cool, socially distant, and outdoor way. We've been out here since September, we're filled to capacity and the kids are having a great time," said Lucinda McLaughlin, director for Jersey City's Department of Recreation and Youth Development.

With plastic buckets and drum sticks, instructor Troy Frierson takes students through the fundamentals in a fun-filled hour every Monday at Berry Lane Park.

"Drumming is something different. There are so many different beats you can do, and I really enjoy that," said Anahita, a drumming student.

The program gives them the opportunity to relax, explore a new hobby and even cope with their emotions.

"The concept is simple and it's very therapeutic. Some kids might be angry all day, and they come out here and beat the drums and they are letting out all that therapeutic energy," Frierson said.

The city hopes to expand the bucket-drumming program, and McLaughlin hopes this will all lead to a new generation of artists.

