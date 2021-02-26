localish inspire

Kid starts unique small business cleaning graves

Otsego, Mich. -- "Nobody should ever have that dirty of a headstone."

This Michigan boy has started his own unique business this summer...cleaning graves! Navene Town is turning heads with his business 'Navene Cleans Headstones' which charges only $20 to clean dirty headstones.


For more details on this story visit: https://on.wzzm.com/2YshzQe

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganlocalish inspirelocalish businesslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Introducing the Pizza Dress
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
UPS Driver Goes Viral
Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker, dognapping
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near Simi Valley, USGS says
Huge fire rips through Compton industrial complex
Ruby's Diner on Huntington Beach Pier to close permanently
Inglewood woman fights to buy back house after being scammed twice
LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases as COVID hospitalizations decline
COVID kit: Kaiser program allows patients to heal at home
Show More
More vaccines expected in California next month, Newsom says
Cat went missing for 15 years, reunited with owner
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Capitol riot: Jurupa Valley man arrested by FBI
Intel report finds Saudi prince 'approved' US journalist's killing
More TOP STORIES News