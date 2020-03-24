entertainment

Six Flags Magic Mountain Opens Newest Coaster

Eyewitness reporter, Marc Corta-Robles gives us front-seat access to the newest coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain, West Coast Racers.

The coaster hits speeds of up to 55 mph and includes close crossovers with other coaster cars.

This iconic ride is a local collaboration with reality TV all star custom body shop. The ride is called West Coast Racer because the coaster's cars were designed by West Coast Customs in Burbank. W

atch the video above for Marc's full report!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessix flagsamusement rideentertainmentroller coasteramusement parklocalish
ENTERTAINMENT
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in NY prison
Social distancing means big business for drive-in theater
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
'Diary of a Future President' star talks Disney+ series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
Coronavirus news update: Monday, March 23
LA mayor issues order allowing home delivery of alcoholic drinks
Rams unveil new team colors and logo
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Coronavirus: One LAUSD family shows what adjusting to home schooling looks like
Show More
Sobering reality for small businesses amid coronavirus: Layoffs
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
Coronavirus: OC nursing students petition to help with COVID-19
LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
More TOP STORIES News