Eyewitness reporter, Marc Corta-Robles gives us front-seat access to the newest coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain, West Coast Racers.
The coaster hits speeds of up to 55 mph and includes close crossovers with other coaster cars.
This iconic ride is a local collaboration with reality TV all star custom body shop. The ride is called West Coast Racer because the coaster's cars were designed by West Coast Customs in Burbank. W
atch the video above for Marc's full report!
Six Flags Magic Mountain Opens Newest Coaster
