localish

Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot

When Johnny Halili first started Prestige Oysters in the 1970s, he had just one boat - and a plan to achieve the American Dream. After immigrating to the U.S. from Albania, he worked for years as a deckhand in Louisiana before finally buying a boat, the Lady Katherine, and creating his own success as a shrimper and oysterman. Today, Prestige Oysters is one of the largest oyster distributors in the country, running to processing plants and 100 boats stretching from Texas to Maryland. The family-run company is also leading the industry in sustainable oyster harvesting, placing oyster shells and rock back into the Gulf of Mexico to help create new reefs. Last year, Prestige Oysters launched a new venture, opening destination restaurant Pier 6 in San Leon, Texas. Diners at the waterfront spot will enjoy a "tide to table" menu, complete with fresh oysters just harvested from the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, check out pier6seafood.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leonseafoodktrkrestaurantsbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Why hot chocolate bombs are taking over the internet
Artist creates Delaware Street Art Trail mural to inspire unity, hope
YouTuber uses her platform to empower girl gamers
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
Storm preps underway amid expected 'atmospheric river' of moisture in SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Grapevine remains open, but storm threatens another closure
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Victorville man accused of participating in Capitol riot
SoCal weather: Heavy storm drenching region Thursday, Friday
Show More
LA City Council passes motions aimed at equitable vaccine distribution
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Snowy Owl gives Central Park visitors once in a lifetime sight
Biden will sign executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment
Chinatown COVID-19 testing site helps underserved communities
More TOP STORIES News