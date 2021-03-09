Let out all your stress at Rage On, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- When you are at Rage On, Inc., it is you versus the clock to destroy as many objects as you possibly can.

The point is to have fun and let out whatever that you may have going on in your head.

This small business located in Morrisville, North Carolina is taking part in the exciting activity of rage rooms.

The concept of a rage room is a big stress reliever fun room where you break ordinary things that you see every day.

Tiajuana, the owner or Rage On Inc., loves to see her customers come in to her business and leave with a smile on their face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvillencentertainmentlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check updates: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
Storm brings rain, snow to SoCal starting Tuesday
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address
COVID-19 vaccination site to open at USC's University Park campus
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
Show More
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
LA County on the brink of moving into the red tier
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
WB 60 Fwy in Monterey Park reopens after big rig crash shuts down lanes
More TOP STORIES News