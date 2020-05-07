LOS ANGELES -- West Hollywood-based T-shirt company Huntees usually sees an uptick in business at the beginning of the year as customers prepare for summer music festivals and Pride parades, but like most small businesses have experienced, this year has been different.
Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic hit, owner and founder Viktor Pelayo quickly decided to expand his offering to include face masks.
"We're really lucky that the equipment that we have we're able to use it to print on these masks, so not only are we helping to get something that the community needs, but also the inclusiveness of the artists," said Pelayo.
The inclusiveness he is referring to are the numerous LGBTQ+ artists that he partners with to provide the artwork for his T-shirts, accessories, and now face masks. The fact that these artists get a commission from everything he sells is a point of pride for Pelayo.
He told ABC7, "The artists that we work with are mostly LGBTQ artists, and everything that we sell they get a percentage of it to allow them to keep making art."
Like the name, Huntees face masks use funny LGBTQ colloquialisms, popular phrases from drag race TV shows, and original pop culture artwork.
Pelayo is also donating a portion of the proceeds made from the purchase of his face masks.
"We're going to be donating to a charity that helps the COVID-19 pandemic locally and nationally," said Pelayo.
If you would like to purchase a face masks you can visit huntees.com. Use the promo code BELOCALISH and get free shipping for USA domestic orders and $10 flat-rate shipping for international orders. This special offer is valid until July 31, 2020.
Huntees offers free shipping on face masks with #BeLocalish promo code
Free shipping on face masks with #BeLocalish promo
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News