Long Island barbershop chorus spreads Christmas cheer with a song in their heart

STONY BROOK, New York -- The Harbormen Barbershop Chorus is part of the North Brookhaven chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the world's largest all-male singing organization with nearly 30,000 members in 800 chapters in the United States and Canada.

"Every language, every land has music of one form or another," said chorus member Walter Baepler. "They may not know the words, they may not understand the melodies or the culture, but you hear the joy in the sound that they produce."

During the holidays, the Harbormen Barbershop Chorus offer holiday caroling services where they can come to your private company or organizational party.

"It's been my tradition my entire life to sing Christmas carols," said chorus member Fred Richards. "Now to be able to do it in four-part harmony with gentlemen whose voices and talents I truly respect, is inspiring and wonderful."

They meet every Monday night at the Unitarian Universalist in Stony Brook NY. Visitors are always welcome. If you would like to join the chorus musical knowledge is not necessary only the love of singing a capella harmony.

"Everybody does this because we love it, it's not a job we don't get paid for it," said director Rob Ozman. "There's' very little problem with people with egos, it's just a bunch of people who want to make music together."

