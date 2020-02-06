Lie Under a Piano at This Jazz Club

This Chicago jazz club has a one-of-a-kind experience you have to see!

At Le Piano, couples can lie under the club's grand piano as it's being played for just $10.

The experience is offered on the jazz club's menu, and it's called "Happy Ending."

"This is one of the most exquisite, organic listening experiences of that instrument that is possible," said Chad Willetts, owner of Le Piano.

Willetts is 30-year career musician in Chicago.

"This is my platform and it's a platform for incredible artists that are here in Chicago to utilize, and that's the greatest thrill that I get," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire alarms go off at site of West LA high-rise fire
21 malnourished dogs rescued from Ontario home
Former LA Sheriff Lee Baca starts prison term
Gianna Bryant's OC school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
Amoeba Music reveals new home on Hollywood Boulevard
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Measles confirmed in 5 new cases in Los Angeles County
Show More
Package labeled 'Bag Full of Drugs' leads to Florida arrests
Pig cuddlers wanted: SC farm seeking volunteers
Kathy Bates enjoys fourth Oscar nomination
XFL's LA Wildcats open the season Saturday in Houston
Missing Santa Ana mother, 29, found, police say
More TOP STORIES News