D.I.Y udon noodle kits from Little Tokyo restaurant lets eat delicious noodles for less

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- People have been enjoying udon for centuries and these days it's the most consumed noodle in Japan.

A Japanese restaurant in Los Angele's Little Tokyo, Tsurumaru Udon Honpo is now selling DIY udon noodle kits for as little as $5, bringing a taste of Japan to your own home.

We started in Osaka in 1996 and have 50 locations all over Japan, Masateru Nagayam, manager for Tsurumaru Udon Honpo told Localish. We wanted to share homemade Japanese udon noodles to different cultures which is why we opened our very first US location here in Little Tokyo in 2013, he added.
Different to ramen, udon has a long history. The noodle itself is made from wheat flour.

Udon is traditionally served in warm dash (fish) broth. The secret to how udon is popular is its very simple to eat and you can customize your udon however youd like, Nagayma said.
The udon kits come with everything youd need for a delicious bowl of udon at home. Freshly made noodles, the dashi, seaweed, spring onions and tempura flakes all come packaged for $5. Making the udon at home requires no more than 15 minutes using 2 pots, a bowl and a strainer.

https://tsurumaruudon.com/
Facebook: @TsurumaruUdon
Instagram: @tsurumaru_udon
