acts of kindness

Pizza shop gives free pizza to hospitals during COVID-19 crisis

Despite her business drastically slowing because of the coronavirus, owner Carmela Fuccio has donated free pizza to hospital staff and police officers nearby, stressing how important it is to give back at a time like this.

"These people are putting their lives at risk for us, so let them feel good in any way. At least put food on their tables." Fuccio said.

Fuccio has personally delivered the free pizzas and salads to nearby hospitals and a police station.

Pizza Sociale is open for lunch and dinner for both take out and delivery.
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd
Downtown Los Angeles
213-634-5444
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessmall businessmore in commoncoronavirusact of kindnessacts of kindnesslocalishfyi pizzacovid 19
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Silver Lake restaurant owner pays rent for mother facing eviction
Bride gives bouquets to random strangers after wedding postponed
VIDEO: FedEx driver sees downed American flag, stops to properly fold it
NJ preschool teaches the importance of kindness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to unveil CA's plan to ease 'stay-at-home' restrictions
IE dairy farms seeing less demand for milk amid pandemic
CA orders insurers to issue refunds to drivers amid COVID-19
Cypress first responders honor WWII vet in drive-by funeral
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More than 150 spotted at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
More black bears roaming Yosemite during park closure
Show More
Coronavirus: LAUSD schools to remain closed until safe to reopen
NY man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours
COVID-19: LAX, Burbank, Long Beach airports hit financially hard
Cheech & Chong launch free video game amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
More TOP STORIES News