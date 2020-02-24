localish

Localish explores West Covina's landmarks, hot spots, parks, eateries and more!

WEST COVINA, Calif. -- Localish explores the city of West Covina with #abc7eyewitness Lorena Alvarez, a long-time resident of the Los Angeles suburb. We visit several city landmarks, hot spots, parks, eateries and more!

Porto's Bakery & Café

This popular Cuban-inspired bakery and café serves an assortment of delicious cakes, pastries, sandwiches and beverages.

584 S. Sunset Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
(626) 214-3490
https://www.portosbakery.com

Yoganette Yoga Studio
Find your Zen at this popular neighborhood studio which offers yoga and Pilates classes along with a sense of community.

2360 S. Azusa Avenue, Suite C, West Covina, CA 91792
(626) 965-4000
https://yoganette.com

Bun Street
Bun Street's menu features an array of specialty and build-your-own burgers, bee loaded fries and tater tots.

180 S. Glendora Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
(626) 699-1188
https://bunstreet.com

Palmview Park
This popular park in Northeast West Covina offers new playground facilities, open spaces for family fun and photo opportunities with its giant airplane structure.

1340 E. Puente Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
(626) 919-6966

Bowlero
Enjoy bowling, music, food, and drinks with friends and family at this upbeat West Covina hangout.

675 S Glendora Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
(626) 960-3636

https://www.bowlero.com/location/bowlero-west-covina

Mr. Pollo
A counter-serve favorite for Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, Lomo Saltado (beef stir-fry) and other traditional Peruvian plates and beverages.

500 N Azusa Ave, West Covina, CA 91791
(626) 331-8090

Axem Axe Throwing
Take fun photos and enjoy some target practice hurling axes at this Medieval-themed West Covina hot spot.

420 N Azusa Ave suite a, West Covina, CA 91791
(626) 727-6155
https://axemllc.com
