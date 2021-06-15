Look inside this hidden Chicago penthouse up for sale

By Steffie Drucker
EMBED <>More Videos

Look inside this hidden Chicago penthouse up for sale

CHICAGO -- This is a true pentHOUSE: It's a two-story house on top of a Chicago high-rise! And it could be yours for just under $700,000.

This unusual home is for sale in Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood. As the name implies, the small picturesque neighborhood that's just minutes from the bustling Loop was the Midwestern hub for the printing industry in the late 19th century. It features many landmark status buildings with beautiful architecture.

The building that this home was built on top of was a printing factory built in 1892. Architect Phillip Kupritz had an office in the building in the 1980s. He purchased the rooftop storage shed - and all the roof rights that came with it, so he designed a full single-family home to go up there.

The 2,500-sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an open floor plan, plus plenty of windows and several outdoor decks to enjoy the sweeping skyline views.

And it can be yours for just $699,000! Watch the video above to take a look inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
printer's rowchicagohousing marketreal estatelocalishwls
TOP STORIES
Newsom picks 10 winners of $15M to celebrate reopening
LIVE: California reopens today - what changes?
SoCal nonprofits benefiting from MacKenzie Scott donations
SoCal forecast: Excessive heat warning to take effect
Ex-CA Rep. Rohrabacher confirms he was at Capitol riot
More than 30 pelicans mutilated on OC coast
Newsom says vaccinated CA workers won't have to wear masks after June 17
Show More
UC will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated
More evidence suggests COVID was in US by Christmas 2019
LA Metro ridership currently around half of pre-pandemic levels
Video shows brazen theft at San Francisco Walgreens store
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
More TOP STORIES News