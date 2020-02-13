Lost Spirits Is the World's Best Distillery Tour

In a Willy Wonka-esque production facility that's part amusement park, part laboratory, Lost Spirits takes guests on a booze tour like no other!

What began as a tiny cult distillery grew over time with distinct tasting rooms where you can sip the spirits in a space reminiscent of that spirit.

"Customers oftern call it an a-boozement park", CEO Bryan Davis said.

Davis a former amusement park ride designer has blended his passion for spirits with his love of park rides.

"What does the imaginery world you drink this is look like?", Davis asks himself when designing a new tasting room at the distillery.

Some tasting rooms double as transportation bringing guest to the laboratory where the spirits are tested and made.

Davis believes the spiritual home of Lost Spirits belongs in the Arts District.

"They give you a history of every drink, how they make it, how they distill it, doing it with your family makes it a fun time," said guest Ben Netzel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Car goes airborne in crash caught on camera in Long Beach
DMV joins forces with TSA, LAX ahead of REAL ID deadline
Drought returns to California due to lengthening dry winter
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed, Los Angeles County DA says
LAFD's Fast Response Vehicles help cut down on response time
Bikram yoga founder in hot water as empire crumbles
Show More
Los Alamitos HS evacuated after 'suspicious' backpack found
High-speed chase, crash in Van Nuys ends with injuries
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
Crepes Gone Wild in East LA is literally making wild crepes with a Mexican twist
Crews extinguish fire on property near the Playboy Mansion
More TOP STORIES News