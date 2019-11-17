Lottie's Pub Celebrates 85 Years as Quintessential Chicago Bar

Lottie's Pub is it one of the oldest bars in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood and a true keeper of the neighborhood's history.

"This is a dying breed corner bar in the middle of the neighborhood in Chicago. Once upon a time, they were on every corner. But you know, with gentrification and what not, they're almost all gone," said Lottie's Owner Mark Domitrovich.

Lottie's Pub is celebrating 85 years in the city.

Domitrovich said, "If you really want to see what a corner bar in Chicago looks like, I think this is the way to go for sure."
