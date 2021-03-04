People Can't Stop Raving About this Gas Station Indian Food

LOS ANGELES -- Usually, at a gas station, you just grab a soda and some snacks, but at this spot in L.A., you can get fresh-made Indian food better than you've ever had before.
"They've got chicken tikka, they've got paneer, they've got some vegetarian options. But the trick here is they make fresh naan, they put all the stuff inside, and they wrap it up into a burrito, so you can take it on the go," Chris Casey, Localish producer and all-around gas station food connoisseur says as he takes in the sights and smells of Bombay Frankie, L.A.'s only gas station that serves some of the best Indian cuisine around.
If you're ever in Los Angeles, this is one spot you have to check out!
Check out their website www.thebombayfrankiecompany.com for more information.
Note: This video was filmed in 2019.
