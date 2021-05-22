localish

'Non-profit organization Love, Jessica' helps pay medical bills after baby loss

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

'Love, Jessica' helps pay medical bills after baby loss

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- After Jennifer and her husband lost their first baby, Jessica, they knew they wanted to do something to help other moms experiencing the same tragedy.

"Love, Jessica" is a non-profit that helps families pay for medical bills after a miscarriage or stillbirth. The organization was launched on what would have been Jessica's 6th birthday. Since then, 60 families from 23 different states have had help paying their medical bills.

"Love, Jessica" raises funds through personal donors, corporate sponsors and fundraisers.

Jennifer and her husband hope to break the stigma about baby loss and keep their baby Jessica's memory alive by helping out other families.

For more on "Love, Jessica" visit www.Love-Jessica.org or follow @lovejessicaorg on all social platforms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianast. johnmedicalbabylocalishwlsbills
LOCALISH
'Love, Jessica' helps pay medical bills after baby loss
Jake Borelli shares his "go to" LA hiking spots
Check out these "Small Scale" LA Landmarks
Train like a ninja warrior at this Long Island gym
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 arrested after attack outside LA eatery spurs hate crime investigation
Sister of child shot in OC describes little brother's final moments
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in OC
CA to end all capacity limits, physical distancing on June 15
What the new CDC mask guidance means for kids under 12
Beverly Hills man arrested in murder-for-hire plot
Microfarms may be the food-growing solution to feeding SoCal's food deserts
Show More
SoCal Goodwill stores asking people to stop donating trash
Teen football player who provided care to family honored by LA Rams
7.3-magnitude earthquake hits China hours after 6.1-magnitude quake
'915: Hunting Hispanics' film delves into El Paso Walmart shooting
San Manuel casino has 800 jobs up for grabs
More TOP STORIES News