The magic of Disney brings comfort and joy to children's hospitals

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan -- The magic of Disney is transforming the hospital experience for children across the country.Using the power of its beloved characters, Disney is delivering comfort and inspiration to families with children facing serious illnesses."Disney stories and characters bring familiarity and joy. It is the common language providing comfort for kids and that is really what powers us and inspires us as we do this work," said Jenny Cohen, Disney's executive vice president of corporate social responsibility.Now, as part of Disney's global commitment of $100 million to transform children's hospitals, the NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in Manhattan has become one of the first to bring Disney wonderment to the patient's journey.Animated digital screens, Disney-themed hospital gowns, and large-scale murals transport patients into the magical world of Disney from the moment they arrive at the hospital.Patients and families are also welcomed by doctors, nurses, and caretakers who wear badges with the familiar smiling faces of Disney characters."It can be overwhelming for a parent, especially in a time of urgency. I think that kids will definitely benefit because it makes it a little bit soothing for them in the moment which can be scary," said Luisa Hernandez, mother of a child patient.----------