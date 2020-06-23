localish

Glencoe artist turns hole punch scraps into vibrant collages

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- With a creative eye and piles of magazines, Jill Pam is turning hole punch scraps into vibrant collages. The Glencoe artist takes the little paper circles that normally go into the trash and instead arranges them to create portraits.

"I don't know where it came from," Pam said of how this project began.

She remembers it starting on a snowy day. She was alone with a bunch of magazines, some glue, and a hole punch.

"Just kind of your brain working like a jigsaw puzzle and trying to figure out what little holes belong where," she said, describing the process of taking the paper clippings and arranging them to form an image.

To date, Pam's completed portraits of former first lady Michelle Obama, Bruce Springsteen, and Lady Gaga, among others.

"It brings me such joy to see it come together," she said.

Here's the link to her collection: https://www.jillpamart.com/hole-punch-art
Related topics:
chicagoartlocalish show (lsh)feel goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
