localish

Mad Science has fun and educational activities for children to do at home.

LOS ANGELES -- Despite the pandemic, Mad Science Los Angeles has continued to find ways to provide fun, educational activities for kids.

"Our mission is to bring fun, educational science to children. Our main age range is, generally, we like to say K to 6th. However, we do have some pre-school programming," said Susan Kilanowski, managing director for Mad Science Los Angeles.

Mad Science is an organization that sets up events and learning seminars mainly for afterschool programs. Parents said they love learning just as much as the kids.

"They give you this whole bag that they prepare, you know, for everybody, and there's always amazing experiments," said Erin Reilley who has two children that have both taken part in Mad Science activities.

Their Halloween event is on Saturday October 24, and will involve a simple at-home experiment called the "Ghost Copter" and a virtual costume parade. For $20 a household can enjoy the online experience.

To find out more about their events click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcchildrenlocalish show (lsh)sciencelocalishfyi kids
LOCALISH
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
FeedNJ combats hunger and supports local businesses
Dance boosts self-confidence and joy for people with special needs
This 81-year-old Crossfitter is not your average grandpa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Woman wanted in Santa Ana assault caught on video
No fans at Staples Center for upcoming season, Lakers say
Nurse sent family reassuring video hours before he died of COVID-19
California approaching 1 million COVID-19 cases
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
Show More
CA voters approve Prop. 19 property tax changes
Firefighters respond to smoke at Denzel Washington's LA home
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message: 'Help is really on the way'
Biden administration won't continue border wall
Deadly crash in Exposition Park linked to speeding
More TOP STORIES News