Man creates sign and sits outside hospital to support wife during her chemo treatment

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- In a time when we're all getting used to a new norm, people are having to get creative to stand by their loved ones when they are needed the most.

Kelly Conner and her husband Albert from Houston, Texas experienced this first hand.

Kelly has been going through chemo since January in her fight against breast cancer. Her husband, Albert, has been by her side every step of the way, but that changed at her last appointment when he couldn't be with her during her treatment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, he got creative. Sitting outside in a lawn chair, Albert supported his wife the only way he knew how in a time when he couldn't be in the room with her. His sign read, "I can't be with you but I'm here."
